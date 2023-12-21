KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Dewan Negara can hold elections to elect its members to the Senate, provided that it is based on the foundation of the legislature in providing opportunities for minority groups to be represented in Parliament.

Utusan Malaysia, in its report today, explained that Dewan Negara’s role is not only to review and approve bills from Dewan Rakyat, but it also acts to represent the voices of certain groups for the government's attention.

The report added that Dewan Negara members were not democratically elected, but were appointed from among those who represent certain professions or groups and those representing certain minorities.

Dewan Negara president, Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, told the Malay daily that he has no issue with Dewan Negara holding elections for senators.

Advertisement

However, he noted that the proposed Dewan Negara elections will not be as comprehensive compared to electing 222 eligible MPs for the Dewan Rakyat in a general election.

“The purpose of the Dewan Nagara is actually to appoint representatives from minority and professional groups. For example, the Orang Asli community will appoint a representative as a senator so that their voices and views can be raised in Parliament,” Wan Junaidi was quoted saying.

Previously, a group of 16 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) called on the government to hold local council elections and Dewan Negara elections as the current practice of appointments is not seen to be democratic.

Advertisement

Based on Article 45 (2) of the Federal Constitution, the 70 Dewan Negara senators consist of appointments by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the respective state legislative assemblies.

In the report, Wan Junaidi said there are 26 senators appointed by the respective state legislative assemblies from polls among assemblymen.

He also suggested that the eligibility age for membership in Dewan Negara should be lowered from the minimum age of 30 years to give more opportunities for youths.

“The minimum age to be a senator is seen as restricting more youth representation in the Dewan Negara,” he said in the report, adding that the age eligibility for a senator is under Article 47 (a) of the Federal Constitution.

In addition, Wan Junaidi rejected the perception that the Dewan Negara only acts as a 'rubber stamp' compared to their Parliamentary peers in the Dewan Rakyat where Bills are discussed before passing.

He said that the Dewan Negara must ensure that the approval of an Act is drafted and discussed comprehensively so that the law can be properly used.