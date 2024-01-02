KOTA KINABALU, Jan 2 — Former Inland Revenue Board (IRB) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Sabin Samirah has been appointed as the new mayor of Kota Kinabalu city.

Sabin, 63, replaces the city's first woman mayor, Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip, who has held the post since December 2020.

He is the seventh mayor since Kota Kinabalu was elevated to city status 23 years ago on February 2.

Sabin’s last posting was as the Director-General of the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre in the Prime Minister’s Department after ending his contract with the IRB. He was IRB CEO from 2016 to 2021.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor presented the appointment letter to Sabin today.

Present at the appointment ceremony was Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Abidin Madingkir and State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong.

