KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Police are still in the process of obtaining statements from the organisers of the ‘Aksi Bertindak: Kepung Demi Palestin’ rally to assist in the investigation under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said that once the statement-taking process is completed, the investigation papers will be finalised before being handed over to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further action.

“The rally, which lasted for six days, overall, was conducted in a controlled manner, and the organisers cooperated with the police,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Previously, Allaudeen said that the police sympathise with the struggle of the Palestinian people, but they are responsible for ensuring public order and the safety of foreign diplomats in the country.

He added that the ‘Aksi Bertindak: Kepung Demi Palestin’ rally is subject to the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, and it is the responsibility of the police to ensure the safety of the rally.

The rally is an initiative by concerned Malaysian citizens regarding the crisis in Gaza, which has resulted in the sacrifice of approximately 21,822 Palestinian lives as of Dec 31. It is also a symbol of solidarity and a demonstration of love for peace.

The gathering near the United States Embassy is symbolic of the blockade on Gaza. It aims to demand an end to the killings of Palestinians and urges for an immediate ceasefire.

The rally involves 48 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), comprising community organisations, youth and student associations, as well as political groups from various spectrums.

Some of the participating NGOs include the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM), Viva Palestina Malaysia, Al-Quds Malaysia Foundation, Suara Rakyat Malaysia and Malaysian Women’s Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine. — Bernama