KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 30 ― The Terengganu Education Department (JPNT) gives flexibility to students affected by the floods to attend school in normal clothes when schools reopen on January 2.

JPNT deputy director (School Management Sector) Azman Othman @ Abdullah said the department understood the difficulties faced by flood victims and would work to ease their burden.

“I would like to advise the students to come to school even in normal clothing if their clothes have been damaged or washed away by the floods.

“If their stationery or books are damaged, don’t worry...just come to school. If their textbooks are damaged, they can report to the class teacher,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Azman said the post-flood cleaning operations at schools were being actively carried out by the respective District Education Offices (PPD) with the help of the local community.

Azman said the third wave of floods that started on December 24 had affected 32 schools, especially in the districts of Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Setiu.

“Five other schools are still operating as relief centres. They are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Mentangau; SK Tanjung Pati; SK Padang Pulut; SK Delong in Dungun and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Merchang, Marang,” he added.

As of 10am, the situation continued to improve in the flood-hit areas of Terengganu with only 733 evacuees from 198 families still at 13 relief centres in the districts of Marang, Kuala Nerus and Dungun. ― Bernama