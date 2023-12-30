KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today said its ongoing investigation into former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin is based on the country’s anti-corruption and anti-money laundering laws, stressing that it is an independent body.

The MACC referred to Daim’s recent statement on the MACC probe against him, noting that his statement had caused public confusion and misunderstanding and that it wishes to correct the facts regarding the matter.

“Firstly, the MACC never raised or issued any official statement accusing Tun Abdul Daim of having committed any wrongdoing,” the anti-graft agency said in a statement today.

