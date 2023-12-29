TEMERLOH, Dec 29 — Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) intending to provide assistance to flood victims in Pahang are advised to get in touch with the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) to avoid duplication of efforts.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said this would also facilitate the NGOs to work effectively in cleaning up the flooded areas.

“By working with PKOB, all assistance will be more organised and structured. For instance, tasks can be divided among them, such as to clean the homes of flood victims, schools and community halls affected,” he told reporters after visiting 28 evacuees at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Telok Ira relief centre here today.

Earlier, he visited flood victims at the relief centre at SK Tebing Tinggi, Jerantut and inspected the Kuala Krau bridge here, which experienced soil erosion due to the strong currents of the nearby river. He also directed the relevant authorities to expedite the bridge’s restoration work.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said the cooperation between all government agencies in handling the flood disaster in Pahang has been excellent, and the affected residents obediently followed the authorities’ instructions to relocate.

He also said that the state government would look into the amount of aid to be channelled to flood victims.

“For now, our priority is to ensure all flood victims are in safe and comfortable conditions with an adequate food supply. We are thankful that the flood situation in Pahang is still under control,” he said.

As of noon today, the InfoBencanaJKM application recorded 152 evacuees from 40 families in Pahang who are placed in eight relief centres in Temerloh, Maran, Bera and Jerantut. — Bernama