KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Three policemen from the General Operations Force were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with stealing cash of RM85,000 at a business premises during an integrated operation against undocumented immigrants last week.

Corporal Muhamad Hafiz Irsyad Mohd Nawi, 30; Lance Corporal Mohamad Adib Mohd Zafri, 35, and Lance Corporal Mohamad Amirul Aiman Mamat, 26, each pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin.

They were charged with the joint intention of stealing money belonging to NGWE Gabar Sdn Bhd on the first floor of the said premises on Jalan Lebuh Pudu Off Jalan Silang at 2.27pm on December 21. The charge, framed under Section 380 of the Penal Code, carries an imprisonment for up to 10 years if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Izzat Amir Idham appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Adi Zulkarnain Zulkafli represented Mohamad Adib and Muhamad Hafiz. Mohamad Amirul Aiman was represented by lawyer Khairunnisa Azzahrah Ghazalie.

The court set February 6 for mention and allowed each accused bail of RM17,000 with two local sureties.

On Dec 22, police received a report of the loss of cash amounting to RM85,000 at the said business premises where the three accused were recorded on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras while conducting a search in the building during the operation.

Following their arrests, police reportedly seized RM63,500 in cash, a Perodua Myvi car, two mobile phones and payment receipts for the purchase of tyres and maintenance of the vehicle. — Bernama

