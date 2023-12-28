KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The number of flood victims in five states, namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, and Sabah, has dropped to 26,914 as at noon today, compared to 28,032 recorded at 8 am.

The latest report on disaster incidents nationwide issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) National Disaster Command Centre showed that the number of active temporary relief centres (PPS) has also dropped to 131 from 137 this morning.

According to the report, the number of flood evacuees in Kelantan has also decreased to 21,252 at noon today from 21,377 in the morning. They are still housed at 67 PPS across five districts, with Pasir Mas recording the highest number of evacuees at 18,293 people.

In Terengganu, the number of victims also dropped to 5,359 at 53 PPS from 6,289 people at 59 PPS earlier. The affected districts in Terengganu include Besut, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, and Setiu.

In Johor, the number of evacuees still taking shelter at four PPS in Mersing and Segamat dropped significantly to 63 at noon today from 121 in the morning.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees dropped slightly from 214 to 209 at five PPS in four districts, including 87 who were evacuated to a PPS in Cameron Highlands due to a landslide.

In Sabah, the number of evacuees remains unchanged at 31 who are still housed at two PPS in Pitas.

Alert-level continuous rain is expected to persist throughout the day in Pahang (Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin) and Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru). — Bernama