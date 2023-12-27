BUTTERWORTH, Dec 27 — A single mother pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 29 charges of criminal breach involving more than RM350,000 belonging to a company.

M. Vijairani, 44, made the plea after all the charges were read out before Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah.

On all the charges, she was charged, as an executive administrator of a security company, to have misused the company’s property between April 24, 2021 and May 25, 2023.

Advertisement

The offences were committed at the company in Jalan Chain Ferry, Taman Inderawasih Perai, Seberang Perai Tengah here.

She was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 14 years and whipping and is also liable to a fine upon conviction.

Judge Zulhazmi allowed her bail of RM87,000 with two sureties for all charges and also ordered her to surrender her passport to the court.

Advertisement

The court set January 24 for mention for submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Amira Ruzaidi Wan Abdul Razak prosecuted, while lawyer G. Shanmugam represented the accused. — Bernama