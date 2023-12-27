BAU, Dec 27 — Sarawak and its people must remain vigilant in preventing extremists from entering the state and hindering its development, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin.

He said this is so the state can reach high-income status by 2030 and ensure that Sarawakians can live together side-by-side.

“Sarawak has set targets for the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030. This includes the fundamental aspect of unity among the people, and it is this harmony that guarantees cooperation and achieving those goals.

“Our focus is on racial unity, inclusivity, religious harmony and the freedom to practice cultural freedom. Diversity won’t flourish without unity,” he said when met by reporters when visiting Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Henry Harry Jinep’s Christmas open house at Bung Konis near here yesterday.

Adding on, Lee said he was pleased to see people from various backgrounds coming together to celebrate Christmas — creating a unique Sarawak and serving as a model for other states in Malaysia to emulate.

He expressed hope that this can foster harmony and understanding among the people. — Borneo Post Online

