SEGAMAT, Dec 25 — A man died after being stung by ground wasps while engaging in motorsports activities near Felda Tenang, Temayong Forest Reserve, Jalan Labis, near Segamat yesterday.

Labis Fire and Rescue Station operation commander, Hairisyah Wahid said they received the distress call at 2.24pm and deployed a team of seven rescuers to the scene.

He said the victim, Halmi Tahrin, 42, was found unconscious and was immediately taken out of the area.

“The victim was pronounced dead by a medical officer at the Labis Health Clinic.

Advertisement

“The case was handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama

Advertisement