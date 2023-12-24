PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — The video that went viral video purportedly of congestion at an airport is an old video recorded last year at Dewan Bas of the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) in Johor Baru, said Immigration Director-General Datuk Ruslin Jusoh.

In a statement issued here today, he denied that it was a video on congestion at an airport allegedly due to the influx of tourists from China.

“The video that went viral was recorded last year after the restriction on cross-border movement due to Covid-19 ended.

“The video was recorded during the movement of Malaysians working in Singapore,” he said and denied that the video was recorded at an international airport in the country.

Citing records, he said the average outbound and inbound movement at BSI was 250,000 on normal days and would double during festive seasons.

He advised the public against spreading false information as it could cause confusion and anxiety in society. — Bernama

