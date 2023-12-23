KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― The Department of Irrigation and Drainage today issued a flood warning for several areas located near rivers in Terengganu and Pahang, expected to occur in stages from December 24 to 26.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage in a statement said in Terengganu, flooding is expected to occur from 2 am (December 24) until 2 am on December 26, with Sungai Besut causing floods in low-lying areas around Kampung La, Kampung Seberang La, Kampung Keruak, and Kampung Pengkalan Nangka in Besut District.

In Kemaman District, the flood warning pertains to Sungai Kijing, affecting low-lying areas around Kampung Sungai Mas, Kampung Pelantuh, Padang Kubu, Kampung Paman, and Kampung Sungai Pinang.

The projected flooding in the district also includes Sungai Kemaman, impacting low-lying areas around Jambatan Air Putih, Kampung Teladas, Kampung Darat Air Putih, Rumah Pam Paya Paman, Kampung Binjai, Kampung Bukit Mentok, Kampung Kubang Kurus and Kampung Fikri.

The flood warning extends to Sungai Tebak in the Kemaman district, impacting low-lying areas around Jambatan Tebak.

In the Hulu Terengganu district, the warning pertains to Sungai Tersat, affecting low-lying areas around KM 8 Jalan Sekayu, Kampung Pelandan, Kampung Cheting and Kampung Bukit Gemuruh.

In Pahang, flooding is expected to occur from 8 am on December 24 to 8 am on December 26 in the Kuantan district along Sungai Kuantan, affecting low-lying areas around Kuantan Bypass, Bukit Rangin, Kampung Sungai Tiram, Tanah Putih, Kampung Cenderawasih, Kampung Java and Medan Warisan.

In the Kuantan district too, the flood warning extends to Sungai Belat, with the anticipated areas the low-lying region around Sri Damai, Taman Pandan Aman, Kampung Jaya Gading, Kampung Gudang Rasau, Kampung Telok Mahang, and Kampung Gelugor.

Additionally, in the Kuantan district, Sungai Galing is expected to cause floods in low-lying areas around Kampung Galing, Taman Galing, and Kampung Alor Akar, while Sungai Ular is expected to impact areas around Kampung Sungai Ular and Kampung Cherating Damai.

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, the floods may occur earlier or later than the expected time frame. Residents in districts not covered by this monsoon flood warning are advised to take precautionary measures.

“This warning aims to alert residents, particularly those in the potential flood zones, to stay vigilant and follow instructions from the authorities or flood management agencies. For additional information, please visit the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my and Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir,” read the statement. ― Bernama



