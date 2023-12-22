KOTA BARU, Dec 22 — Stagnant floodwaters have forced 2,149 people from 665 families to remain at nine relief centres in Pasir Mas this morning.

The Kelantan State Disaster Management Secretariat, however, said this figure decreased from 2,316 from 729 families recorded last night.

The evacuees were being housed at Sekolah Kebangsan (SK) Gual Tinggi, SK Gual To’Deh, SK Kedai Tanjong, SK Gual Periok, SK Sri Kiambang, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gual Periok, SMK Baroh Pial, SMK (A) Pohon Buluh, and Masjid Mukim Padang Licin. — Bernama

