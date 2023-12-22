KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe-level continuous heavy rain warning starting tomorrow until this Monday for several areas in Kelantan and the whole of Terengganu.

In a statement issued at 3.30 pm today, MetMalaysia said the affected areas in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai.

It also issued a continuous rain warning at the alert level for several areas in Pahang and Kelantan which is expected to last until December 25 while the alert for Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor is until tomorrow.

In Kelantan, the districts listed include Jeli and Gua Musang while in Pahang, the areas affected are Jerantut, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin.

MetMalaysia also forecast alert-level continuous rain in Perlis and several areas in Kedah, namely Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik and Baling, as well as several areas in Perak, including Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar, from Sunday (December 24) until December 25.

Meanwhile, yellow-stage heavy rain warnings in affected areas in Johor such as Kluang, Kulai and Johor Baru are now terminated. — Bernama

