KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The election petition appeal filed by Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Abdul Hakim Abdul Wahid against the Melaka Election Court’s dismissal to nullify the victory of Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin in the Masjid Tanah parliamentary constituency at the 15th General Election (GE15) will be heard on February 16, 2024.

Mas Ermieyati’s lawyer Mohd Faizi Che Abu, said the appeal will be heard via e-Review at the Federal Court, and case management has been set for January 2, 2024.

“But we are still waiting for the Melaka Election Court judgment,” he said when contacted by Bernama after an e-Review case management proceeding before Federal Court Deputy Registrar Suhaila Haron today, which was also attended by Abdul Hakim’s lawyer, Rosfinah Rahmat.

On November 10, Abdul Hakim filed the notice of appeal to the Federal Court after he was dissatisfied with Election Court Judge Datuk Abu Bakar Katar’s dismissal of his election petition.

On October 27, the Melaka Election Court affirmed the victory of Mas Ermieyati as Masjid Tanah Member of Parliament after concluding that the petitioner, Abdul Hakim, failed to prove the element of bribery in the GE15 campaign.

On May 2, the Federal Court ordered the Masjid Tanah Parliamentary election petition to be transferred to the High Court for a full hearing after allowing Abdul Hakim’s appeal.

On January 3, Abdul Hakim filed the election petition alleging bribery in the form of cash and feasts to gain votes during GE15.

In GE15, Mas Ermieyati won by a majority of 4,411 votes in a four-cornered fight after obtaining 25,604 votes.

She defeated Abdul Hakim, who obtained 21,193 votes, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) candidate Mutalib Uthman (7,445 votes), and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) candidate Handrawirawan Abu Bakar (507 votes). — Bernama