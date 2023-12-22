PETALING JAYA, Dec 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all preachers not to be hasty and play up political sentiments when explaining an issue.

Advertisement

Anwar was referring to an incident involving a preacher who misinterpreted his statement regarding Surah Al-Kahfi of the Quran and the seven “Ashabul Kahfi” (men of the cave) that he mentioned during the Prime Minister’s Department monthly gathering last week.

Without naming the preacher, the prime minister said as scholars, they should verify the facts before attempting to explain them to the public.

“When a preacher in Terengganu was asked (by someone), they explained without listening (to the actual speech) and immediately saying that these top leaders are ignorant, confused and misleading and accused them as being Christians.

Advertisement

“Read and listen to the context, and as a preacher, do not be hasty in following political sentiments.

“Firstly, check whether the statement is true or not and secondly if it is not (true)...you can advise me, and I can correct it,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at the Kota Damansara Mosque today.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari was also in attendance.

Advertisement

Upon his arrival at 1.20pm, Anwar was greeted by the mosque’s management and worshippers.

After the Friday sermon, the prime minister and more than 500 worshippers performed the prayers led by the mosque’s manager, Mohamad Nor Salami Masri.

Before heading to the mosque, Anwar took the time to mingle with the people and had lunch at a chicken rice stall, “Nasi Ayam Warisan KD”, here. — Bernama