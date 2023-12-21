GEORGE TOWN, Dec 21 — The Chingay procession which has become an annual event in the tourism calendar of Penang will return at two locations in Seberang Perai and a section on the island on December 23 and 30.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said following this, several routes involved will be closed for several hours until the event ends.

“In Seberang Perai, the procession will be held on December 23 from the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) field in Bagan Luar near Butterworth to the Tow Boo Kong Temple from 7pm to 11.30pm.

“The procession will pass through Jalan Bagan Luar, Jalan Telaga Air, Jalan Raja Uda and the affected roads will be temporarily closed to ensure the event proceeded smoothly,” he told reporters here today.

He said the Chingay procession on the island will be held on December 30 from 7pm to 11pm starting from Padang Brown and ending in Lebuh Light.

The roads to be closed are Jalan Johor, Jalan Penang, Jalan Burma, Jalan Transfer, Jalan Sri Bahari, Jalan Chulia, Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling and Lebuh Light.

Wong said apart from the Chingay procession, there will also be lion and dragon dances apart from Malay and Indian cultural performances to celebrate the diversity of races in the state as well as a fireworks display to culminate the celebration.

According to him, 33 teams will be taking part in the procession in Butterworth while on the island there will be 45 teams.

“The procession is not only a cultural celebration but it could also bring the people together as a community.

“I also hoped one day, the event will be recognised as an Intangible cultural heritage of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco),” he said. — Bernama