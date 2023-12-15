SIBU, Dec 15 ― About 30,000 people are expected to turn up for Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Countdown 2024 at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 on December 31, said event organising chairman Councillor Rory Wong.

Speaking at the press conference here yesterday, he said a gamut of exciting programmes have been lined up for the New Year countdown, starting at 7.30pm.

“We estimate the crowd on that evening to be about 30,000 people, which is more or less like last year,” said Rory, who was accompanied by Councillors Kiing Teck Ho and Christopher Kelebit Ansa as the first and second deputy organising chairmen, respectively.

He added that the guest-of-honour Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Datuk Michael Tiang, is scheduled to officiate at the comment.

Other invited guests are Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Alice Lau; Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee; Sibu MP Oscar Ling; Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng; and Bawang Assan assemblyman Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh.

On the stage performances, Rory said performers include acclaimed artists like Baby Shima, Masterpiece Band, Meruked Band, Ash Lu, Swan D, and DJ Candy.

The local talents comprised Menoah Hudson, Joe Ashley, Janet Ling, T-Ga Band, The Sibu Busker, Klunan Magat, Little Apple, Amazing X and The Powertive.

“The countdown will culminate with 10-minute fireworks,” Rory said.

He called for the public to extend cooperation during the event by not parking their cars indiscriminately.

“Although there won’t be road closures in the event area, the police, in collaboration with the SMC enforcement team, will vigilantly oversee and optimise the traffic flow.

“We kindly urge the public’s cooperation to avoid illegal parking, as stringent actions will be taken to maintain order and safety (for those at odds).”

SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley highlighted the traffic flow with the police and to ensure no illegal parking along Jalan Bujang Suntong and no closure of the road to the commercial area at Dataran Phase 2 to avoid any business disruptions and inconveniences to residents there. ― Borneo Post