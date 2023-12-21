JOHOR BARU, Dec 21 — Three teenagers were detained yesterday on suspicion of abetting in an incident whereby a seven-year-old boy was kidnapped in the city on December 12.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the teenagers, aged 15, 17 and 18, were detained in Pontian at 5.40pm.

In a statement issued today, Raub said the three teenagers would be remanded for four days starting today following a remand order issued by magistrate Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid.

Yesterday, Raub was quoted as saying a Chinese national who has a permanent resident status in Singapore suffered serious injuries while trying to save his son from being kidnapped by a group of men on December 12, here while the boy was not injured.

He added that the main suspect, a 41-year-old who is believed to be the partner of the injured Chinese national, was detained in front of the Taman Pelangi police station at 8pm on the same day.

Raub said the suspect had intended to seek RM300,000 as ransom from the victim.

Earlier, an online portal had reported the kidnap incident involving a Singaporean and added that the Singaporean had suffered serious injuries while trying to save his son from the kidnappers. — Bernama

