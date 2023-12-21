BUTTERWORTH, Dec 21 — A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) personnel was fined RM7,000, in default six months in jail, by the Sessions Court here today for accepting a bribe.

Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah meted out the fine on Mohd Fadzil Abdullah, 48, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged as a public servant, with obtaining RM500 through a money transfer into a bank account, without consideration or for a consideration which he knew to be inadequate, from an owner of a fishing company, whom he knew was likely to be concerned with his official function.

Mohd Fadzil was alleged to have committed the offence at Maybank Wisma Jelutong on April 17, 2017.

The charge, framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, provides a two-year prison sentence or a fine or both, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Azura Zulkiflee and Afiqa Liyana Rozman, while lawyer S.P Raman represented Mohd Fadzil.

Meanwhile, Judge Zulhazmi ordered Mohd Fadzil to be discharged not amounting to an acquittal of four other similar charges involving RM7,400.

On July 6 this year, Mohd Fadzil pleaded not guilty to five charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM7,900 between 2017 and 2018.

The offences were allegedly committed at Maybank Wisma Jelutong, Public Bank Relau and Public Bank Lebuh Macallum, between April 17, 2017, and August 2, 2018. — Bernama