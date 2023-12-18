KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) said that business premises with Jakim’s halal certification are permitted to write festive greetings on cakes and items alike.

Jakim however further clarified that its statement in 2020 is not applicable for its explanation on December 16 this year on the issue of festive greetings on cakes.

“Based on Jakim’s statement on 16 December 2023 regarding the matter above, it is clear that there is no obstacle for business premises that have the Malaysian Halal Certification to write any festive greetings on cake orders or items alike.

“Jakim’s previous statement in 2020 does not apply to this explanation,” said Jakim’s Halal Department in a post on its Facebook page today.

Other matters related to the Malaysian Halal Certification Procedure Manual will also be reviewed and reassessed.

Jakim also urged businesses with halal certification to refer to Jakim or the state’s Islamic department if they have inquiries.

Two days ago, Jakim elucidated that there is no obstacle for Malaysian Halal Certificate (SPHM) holders to write any form of writing related to celebration greetings on cakes or items alike.

It was commenting on an internal memo from a local bakery that allegedly disallowed staff from writing “Merry Christmas” or “X’mas” on cakes even if requested by a customer.

The memo dated December 14, 2023, and purportedly signed by the bakery’s operations manager, which went viral on social media, said this was due to the bakery holding a halal certificate and being subject to Jakim’s rules and regulations.

It also advised staff to use a “seasons greetings” card topper instead.

Jakim went on to say that it had previously addressed this matter in November this year and on Christmas in 2020.

According to a report from The Star, Jakim said last month: “Jakim stresses that festive greetings are allowed on products if they were not made to be displayed in the premise that has the halal certification or on products marked with the halal logo.

“This is because there are no provisions about the celebration of any festivals including Islamic celebrations stated in the Malaysian Halal Certification Procedure Manual (Domestic) 2020.”

Last night, The Star reported Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that halal certification holders are not restricted from writing festive greetings on cakes.