KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) was hit by flash floods, with water levels rising as high as 0.6 metres following heavy rains in the Klang Valley yesterday evening, leaving hundreds of road users stranded.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said they received reports of the flash flood at KM 21.5 of the LDP at 7pm and seven personnel from the Puchong Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene.

“Initial reports indicated a flash flood with a height of two feet at the location, submerging the road divider. However, the water had already begun to recede by the time our team arrived at the scene,” he said a statement here today.

Several video footage shared widely on social media showed water entering the shopping mall adjacent to the highway at a depth of about three inches.

Meanwhile, Subang Jaya City Council’s (MBSJ) Disaster Management Unit issued a level-three danger warning for the shopping mall area at 6.45pm and requested all agencies involved to prepare for assistance.

In the same notice, road users were also urged to steer clear of the affected route. — Bernama

