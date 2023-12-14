JOHOR BARU, Dec 14 — The afternoon downpour which lasted several hours has caused flash floods affecting 10 main roads and a village in the city here, Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) said today.

In a statement, the council said that the water started to rise at around 4.30pm.

The roads affected by flash floods were Jalan Rosmerah, Jalan Setia 10 and Jalan Setia 11 in Setia Indah, Jalan Mutiara Emas Utama and Jalan Mohd Amin 7.

This included Jalan Datin Halimah which is in Taman Merdeka, Jalan Skudai, Jalan Tampoi, Jalan Datuk Sulaiman, Jalan Harmonium 24 and Kampung Ubi as of 6.15pm.

MBJB said a special team, the Skuad Kilat MBJB, was immediately sent to the affected areas to ensure the situation was under control.

Part of Jalan Persiaran Molek Utama in Taman Molek, Johor Baru that was inundated by flash floods following an afternoon downpour, December14, 2023. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

“The Skuad Kilat MBJB will also be tasked with traffic control, removal of road blockages and fallen trees if there are any,” said MBJB.

Earlier, the Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue Station were reported to have assisted two stranded victims who were trapped inside a car along Jalan Persiaran Molek Utama in Taman Molek here.

The firefighters managed to save a 70-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male youth from a BMW vehicle that was inundated by flood waters. The operation ended at 5.56pm.

Meanwhile, MBJB added that the special team had also cleared water channels and drainage that were found to be blocked, in addition to assisting the public whose vehicles were stranded or caught in the flash floods.

The city council added that they had also provided early emergency assistance in the affected locations.



