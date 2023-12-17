KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The flood situation in Terengganu and Kelantan worsens with an increase in the number of evacuees at relief centres (PPS) this morning.

The number of flood evacuees in Selangor and Perak is also reported to have increased.

In Terengganu, 2,693 people from 654 families have been evacuated to 37 PPS in six districts as of 9am today compared to 2,622 people (637 families) at 36 PPS at 8pm yesterday.

According to the Terengganu Flood Management Committee (JPBNT) Secretariat, Dungun district is the most affected with 1,687 victims from 418 families at 14 PPS, followed by Hulu Terengganu with 282 victims (from 64 families at seven PPS).

In Kemaman, 131 victims from 32 families have been evacuated to three PPS, Setiu with 336 victims (94 families) at eight PPS and Marang (249 victims from 44 families at four PPS, while in Besut, there are only eight victims from two families at the PPS at Kampung Kelat.

According to the portal publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the river water at five main stations in the state, namely Sungai Setiu at Jambatan Permaisuri and Sungai Chalok at Jambatan Chalok Bridge in Setiu; Sungai Nerus in Kampung Jeram, Kuala Nerus; Sungai Marang at Jambatan Pengkalan Berangan, Marang and Sungai Tumpat in Kampung Baru Kemasik, Kemaman, has exceeded the alert level.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims continued to increase to 4,114 people from 1,282 families as of 9am today compared to 3,780 people from 1,170 families last night.

According to the portal Infobanjir of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the flood victims, who are from Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah and Pasir Mas are being accommodated at 16 PPS in the three districts.

Pasir Mas recorded the highest number of victims and they are given temporary shelter at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual Tinggi, SK Sri Rantau Panjang (2), SK Gual To’Deh, SK Kampung Rahmat, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gual Periok, SMK Baroh Pial, Masjid Mukim Padang Licin, SK Sri Kiambang, SMK (A) Lati and SK Lati.

In Tanah Merah, the victims are at the PPS at Balai Raya Padang Kijang, SK Kulim and Sekolah Menengah Ugama (A) Kajang, while in Kuala Krai, the PPS are at a Veterinary Office and SK Banggol Guchil.

In Selangor, according to the JKM Infor Bencana, the number of flood victims in the state increased from 49 people involving 19 families yesterday to 69 victims involving 23 families as of 9am today.

The latest PPS to open is at Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Padang Jawa in Klang, with two existing ones, at SK Jaya Setia and Parit Mahang Community Hall, for flood evacuees in Kuala Selangor.

According to the portal publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Sungai Binjai in Pekan Meru, Klang, recorded a reading of 4.29 metres at 8.30am today, which is at the danger alert.

In Perak, 80 victims from 25 families have been evacuated to the PPS at Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak, Teluk Intan, as of this morning compared to 30 victims from seven families last night.

This followed the evacuation of more victims since last night when several areas in Changkat Jong were hit by floods due to heavy rain yesterday.

According to the Secretariat of the Disaster Management Committee of the Perak Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), the affected residents are from Batu 9, Lorong Kedah, Lorong Belakang Klinik, Lorong Sidang Osman, Batu 7, Batu 8 and Lorong Imam Khairi. — Bernama