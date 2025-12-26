KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 26 — Several major roads around Kuala Terengganu city were closed today after flash floods triggered by continuous heavy rain since early morning.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the affected roads included Jalan Sultan Omar, Jalan Kamaruddin, Jalan Sultan Ismail heading towards Bulatan Ladang, as well as Jalan Kamaruddin towards Pengadang Akar.

He said police personnel had been deployed to the affected areas to monitor the situation and assist in easing traffic flow.

“Road users are advised to exercise caution and comply with flood warning signs put in place. If possible, postpone travel into the city for the time being until floodwaters recede,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) said in a statement that several routes within the campus had been closed due to flooding, including an entrance at the Sports Complex and the road in front of the Student Complex.

“Members of the UMT community are advised to remain vigilant when riding motorcycles or driving vehicles and to comply with campus traffic instructions,” the statement said.

Earlier, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for four states, including Terengganu and Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh), from December 25 to 28.

Similar conditions are forecast in Pahang (Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin) and Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi) from December 26 to 29. — Bernama