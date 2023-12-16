KEPALA BATAS, Dec 16 — Two men died after the Perodua Myvi vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an head-on collision with a BMW on Sungai Lokan Road, here, early today.

The driver and passenger of the Perodua Myvi, Muhammed Ahsan Mohamed Ayub, 32, and Muhammad Fakhrul Rodzi Fauzi, 31, died at the scene due to severe injuries.

Kepala Batas Fire and Rescue Station Chief of Operations Nazril Syazwan Khalil, said the fire department received a distress call at 2.41am informing them of an accident involving two vehicles.

“As soon as the fire fighters arrived, they found a Perodua Myvi had fallen off the roadside cliff, and there were two men inside the vehicle.

Advertisement

“Upon inspecting the vehicle, it was revealed that both had died due to severe injuries to various parts of their bodies, and their bodies were later sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the BMW that was involved in the accident was driven by a 46-year-old man who did not suffer any injuries.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Utara district acting police chief Supt Siti Nor Salawati Saad, stated that the BMW driver was believed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, as the breathalyser test using the EBA-II device indicated alcohol levels exceeding the permissible limit.

Advertisement

She said that the local man has been detained, and the accident is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Initial investigations indicated that the accident occurred when the BMW driver, travelling from Sungai Lokan towards Kepala Batas, lost control before colliding with the Perodua Myvi which coming from the opposite direction,” she said.

She added that as a result of the collision, the driver and passenger of the Perodua Myvi, both teachers, succumbed to the injuries and died at the scene. — Bernama