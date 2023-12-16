KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 ― Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Youth should lead in getting the people in Kedah, Perlis, Kelantan and Terengganu, which are currently under the Opposition, to support the unity government.

Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the effort needed to be jointly carried out with Umno Youth to restore the position of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the four states.

“For us to regain control of Kelantan and Terengganu, we need to work closely and harder strongly so that Umno is strong again. Never before have I wanted Umno to be strong, but this is a fact...that's why our cooperation, between PH, Umno and BN in these states needs to be done earnestly.

“There is no formula and theory. If there is a by-election, (PRK) we have to go down and really work hard together,” he said when opening the 2023 Amanah Youth Convention in Bangsar here today.

Mohamad said he was confident that the unity government would continue to govern and win the 16th general election (GE16) because it had vote banks in seven states.

He named the states Sabah, Sarawak, Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, as well as Kuala Lumpur, saying that they are the strength of the current government.

“In these states, if we look at the political development and the atmosphere, InsyaAllah, we have enough majority to form a government,” he added.

Mohamad also expressed his confidence that the Unity Government would continue to be supported by civil servants following their strong support in several by-elections held recently.

“(Before this), the civil servants’ vote for us was so bad following allegations of change in the government after the election in six states, (but) there was no change of government.

“I am confident that within the next four years, the (Unity) government will not change and the civil servants will be with us,” said Mohamad, who is also Minister of Agriculture and Food Security. ― Bernama