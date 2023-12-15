GEORGE TOWN, Dec 15 ― The Ministry of Finance (MoF) will resolve the issue of rejected eMadani e-wallet credit applications, said Deputy Minister Lim Hui Ying.

Advertisement

“I am trying to gather more information, and the MoF will try to examine and resolve these concerns,” she told reporters after visiting Pasar Chowrasta here today.

She said while many individuals have successfully received their one-off RM100 eMadani credit since it was launched last week, many eligible applicants also had their requests turned down.

Meanwhile, addressing the controversies surrounding her appointment as deputy minister of finance in the recent Cabinet reshuffle, Lim, who is also Tanjong MP, said it does not dampen her spirit to continue serving the people.

Advertisement

“I accept any comment with an open heart because I am not perfect. Everyone has weaknesses, shortcomings and strengths.

“I can only promise to serve the people of Malaysia and Penang to the best of my abilities,” said Lim, who received congratulations from Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow right after the announcement was made.

Lim previously served as deputy minister of education. ― Bernama





Advertisement