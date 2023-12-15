KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) today urged the government to promptly implement the proposed salary adjustments for civil servants, rather than waiting until 2025 as stipulated in Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) study.

Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat said as long as the adjustment to the salaries of civil servants is not implemented, the pension adjustment for retired civil servants also cannot be carried out, hence relying solely on the government’s current considerations such as the Special Appreciation for Pensioner (PKKP) initiative.

“According to the government’s timeframe, the SSPA study which began in July 2023 is expected to be finalised in October 2024, while its implementation will only be carried out in 2025. Cuepacs believes that this timeframe is too long.

“The government should give high priority to this issue because it involves the welfare of about 1.6 million serving civil servants and over 700,000 government pensioners,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Adnan said that the timeframe set for implementing the revised SSPA in 2025 is also unclear and entirely depends on the country’s financial situation.

Describing the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) implemented in 2002 as an ‘old’ framework that is no longer suitable for the current economic environment, Adnan said that civil servants now require a new salary system to help them cope with the rising cost of living.

At the same time, he also expressed appreciation for the government’s decision to continue implementing the PKKP initiative next year, saying that it proves the government’s concern for the well-being of the pensioners.

Advertisement

Director-general of Public Service Datuk Seri Dr Zulkapli Mohamed in a statement yesterday said that the PKKP initiative will continue from January to December 2024 for pensioners and derivative pension recipients.

Prior to this, the government had decided that PKKP payments would only be made from July to December this year.

The latest announcement follows the Federal Court’s decision that Sections 3 and 7 of the Pension Adjustment (Amendment) Act 2013 [Act A1447] are invalid, and the pre-amendment law automatically applies for pension adjustment purposes. — Bernama