IPOH, Dec 14 — The country’s first non-radioactive rare earth element (NR-REE) sampling laboratory is set to be established in the Simpang Pulai Industrial Area here, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

Saarani said that the laboratory will be a joint venture between Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBInc), the Perak Department of Minerals and Geoscience’s (JMG) headquarters and technical division and the Atomic Energy Licensing Board.

“We are in the midst of seeking the permission of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and suggested that the laboratory is built on land owned by MBInc in Simpang Pulai,” he told reporters when met at the Perak Economic Outlook 2024 programme held at the State Secretariat Building’s banquet hall.

Saarani said the purpose of the laboratory is to determine, analyse and confirm whether the mineral samples found in the state are NR-REE such as lanthanide.

“Currently, we are sending the samples abroad to China for testing. We don’t have such laboratories in our country at the moment.

“Therefore, if the federal government grants us the approval, other states that have NR-REE can send their mineral samples to us for analysis,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Saarani said the minerals obtained from the NR-REE project are sent to China to be processed into 17 elements.

“The development of this laboratory is significant as we see the need for NR-REE mineral processing activities to support the downstream industry in Malaysia, especially in Perak,” he said.

On December 5, Saarani told the Perak State Legislative Assembly that royalty payments from China for the pilot project involving the production of rare earth carbonates (REC) from NR-REE increased to RM21.12 million as of September.

He said the royalty rate charged to the project developer was 12 per cent of the selling price of NR-REE.

Previously, Perak received RM16 million in royalty payments for the REC sale to China.

The REC extraction from the NR-REE mining pilot project commenced in October last year in Mukim Kenering, Gerik and was first exported to China in February.