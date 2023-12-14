KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Malays and Muslims in Malaysia do not need not to feel their position is under threat by talk of a non-Malay prime minister one day, Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said today.

The Johor DAP vice-chairman said remarks by his party colleague, Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang, suggesting the possibility of a non-Malay and non-Muslim PM was not wrong, but stressed that the country’s largest demographic population had no real cause for concern as the Federal Constitution guarantees their rights and position.

“Malays and Muslims do not need to worry. Because the Constitution has also set clear lines regarding the issue of ‘Malays’, ‘Islam’ and the right to justice that must be given to all races in our country.

“For the Malays, the most important issue for me is to find a way to produce Malay leaders who are honest, fair, have integrity and are able to boost the national economy.

Advertisement

“Malaysia should rise higher and become a respected country. Not arguing about Lim’s statements,” he said in a statement.

Sheikh Umar who is also a member of the DAP’s central working committee — its highest leadership council — reminded Muslims that leadership is closely related to competence and integrity, and cited Islamic scholar Ibn Taimiyyah who called it Al-Quwwah and Al-Amanah.

He said Al-Quwwah means expertise and ability in handling the given jurisdiction while Al-Amanah is piety to God and not selling religion or God's verses arbitrarily.

Advertisement

“So, don't let Malay and Muslim leaders be shaken by slogans while their country is backward and in trouble. The economy is poor, the people are not treated fairly. This is just embarrassing and tarnishing the good name of Malays and Islam.

“Therefore, no consequential issue should be raised. Lim’s remarks were just an affirmation of what has been enshrined in the Constitution for a long time.

“To any Malay leaders who are offended, it is better to focus on producing leaders who are competent, have integrity and are really able to govern the country well and fairly for al,” he said.

He added that Muslim leaders should remember the message of Imam Al-Ghazali who said a just government, even if it was ruled by a non-Muslim, can thrive when compared to a tyrannical government led by Muslims.

Lim triggered a national debate in a speech last month when he expressed his hope for Malaysia to one day have a non-Malay prime minister, unlike the US which took 230 years before a Black became its president.

He is currently under police investigation over the matter but has said he had no intention of being provocative as his remarks is stated in the Federal Constitution.