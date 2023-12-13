KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Former health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has been appointed the new Chairman of Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) with effect from December 1.

His appointment was announced by IJN via its social media yesterday.

According to the heart hospital, Dr Noor Hisham would steer them towards new heights with his wealth of experience and dedication to healthcare.

Dr Noor Hisham replaces Datuk Dr Abdul Rozali A Wathooth, who previously served as IJN chairman since November 29, 2019 and a member of the board of directors since Feb 6, 2006, Bernama reported.

Quoting a statement from IJN chief executive officer Datuk Dr Aizai Azan Abdul Rahim, the portal reported that IJN believes the new chairman's experience in the healthcare sector would be an asset to the institution's continued success, coupled with his remarkable governance and management skills, as well as his commitment to patient-focused care.

“My heartiest congratulations to Dr Noor Hisham on his new role with us here in IJN. I am confident that his visionary perspective will help steer IJN towards greater heights,” said Dr Aizai Azan.

Dr Noor Hisham was regarded as a national hero when the country faced the Covid-19 pandemic. He was also among those at the forefront to convey the latest developments and the government’s efforts in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the country.