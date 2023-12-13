ALOR SETAR, Dec 13 — All the prerequisites for the development of the Kulim International Airport (KXP) project have almost been met, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said.

Based on this development, the state government now hopes for approval for the project from its federal counterpart.

Muhammad Sanusi said there is encouraging confidence shown by foreign investors currently towards Kedah’s plans.

He said recently, Kedah had gained the trust of investors from Italy by collaborating with Enav Group, a company focused on providing air navigation services and air traffic management.

“I was in Italy recently to look at the sophisticated technology offered by the company, and I feel it will be cutting-edge technology that can be used in the aviation industry.

“Besides that, they also provide training, technology transfer and the latest equipment that can help realise KXP. The collaboration is also aimed at the implementation of ‘Digital Tower Technology’ for us later,” he said after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

Muhammad Sanusi said KXP, a high-impact project, will be developed through local private company investments without involving federal government allocations.

“Previously, the minister of economy said that the project would eventually need federal government funds, especially in land acquisition matters. That is not accurate because land acquisition will be done by investors,” he said. — Bernama