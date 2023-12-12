KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― The Public Works Department (JKR) has been instructed to prepare a detailed report concerning an Indonesian worker who died in a landslide incident at the construction site of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway in Kampung Berembang, Kuala Lipis, Pahang, today, says Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said an investigation was also underway to determine whether all matters especially involving standard operating procedures (SOP) and safety aspects were followed at the site.

“Further investigations are also being carried out by several parties to identify the cause of the incident,” he said in a post on Facebook yesterday.

He also expressed his condolences to the family members of the victim.

In the incident at 11.15am today, Khairul Anam, 28, died after being buried in a landslide incident while measuring the depth of a newly dug drain, and his body was taken to Kuala Lipis Hospital for post-mortem.

The victim was from East Java and it is understood that he had begun working with a subcontractor for the construction of the LTU Expressway just five months ago. ― Bernama

