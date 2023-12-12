PUTRAJAYA, Dec 12 — The decision to split the Communications and Digital Ministry in today’s Cabinet reshuffle is to address communication and digital transformation in a proper manner, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Announcing the new Cabinet lined up here today, Anwar said there were many criticisms levied against the government, and communications aspects via social media had been quite a challenge.

“...the communications to impart and disseminate the information have not been that effective or satisfactory, so there must be a focus,” he said to a question on the reasons to separate the digital and communication portfolios under the reshuffle.

Earlier, Anwar announced the restructuring of the Communications and Digital Ministry which is split into the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Digital.

Fahmi Fadzil, the current Communications and Digital Minister, is named as Communications Minister while Damansara Member of Parliament and former Communication and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo as the Digital Minister.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change has also been split under the reshuffle into the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Sustainability.

On the digital transformation which is said to be challenging too, Anwar said there is a need to address the issue as it keeps changing and new interests are emerging.

“With new data centres, and new interest in artificial intelligence (AI), there is a need to enhance the understanding of students at various levels. It’s a very challenging task,” he said. — Bernama