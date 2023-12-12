KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The changes to the Anwar administration announced today proves the government’s sincerity in facing the world’s new challenges, Malaysia’s ambassador to the United States Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said.

He told online news outlet Astro Awani that the newly formed Digital Ministry and Energy Transition and Public Utilities Ministry shows that the government is aware of the new challenges facing the country.

“The world is becoming increasingly complex in the dynamics of high interconnectedness, what we face and how the solutions to the various issues we face in Malaysia are actually outside of Malaysia.

“That's why we need to be prepared with various new strategies in the country and abroad,” he was quoted as saying.

He also commended the government for giving extra attention to digitisation by establishing a Digital Ministry.

“During the prime minister's recent visit to San Francisco, he met a lot of digital-related companies.

“He made a lot of discussions about changing the system towards digital which is now done by many parties.

“From the beginning of his appointment as prime minister, digitisation has been emphasised, so I think he is aware of the importance of this matter,” he was quoted as saying, referring to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Mohamed Nazri also gave a thumb’s up to the appointment of Employees Provident Fund chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan as the second finance minister, calling it another right step in the effort to boost Malaysia’s economy.

He said Amir Hamzah’s appointment shows Anwar has a keen eye in picking someone skilled in corporate and financial matters to work with him to improve the economy.

Anwar announced a new Cabinet line-up earlier this morning, adding three new ministers from 28 to 31 and two new deputy ministers from 27 to 29, increasing the total number of people in the federal administration to 60.

The reshuffle takes place a year after the unity government came to power.