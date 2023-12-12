PUTRAJAYA, Dec 12 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is in charge of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs, has been given a new portfolio, which is to helm the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities, in today’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, at a press conference to announce the new Cabinet lineup here today, said the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities is a new ministry split from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC).

He said Fadillah, who is the first deputy prime minister from Borneo, is also responsible for the affairs of Sabah and Sarawak.

Fadillah previously held the portfolio of Minister of Plantation and Commodities, with the post now held by Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

“Since we have made the affairs of all states including Sabah and Sarawak directly the affairs of the Cabinet, there will be no Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Minister. It will be handled by the deputy prime minister (Fadillah) himself,” said Anwar.

Under the previous Cabinet line-up, the Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions portfolio was held by the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, who was also Acting Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub last July.

In today's Cabinet reshuffle, Armizan was appointed as Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living. ― Bernama