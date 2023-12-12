KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Outgoing health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa had delivered efficient healthcare services to the public, her deputy Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni has reportedly said after the Cabinet reshuffle announcement.

He reportedly praised the reappointment of Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad as health minister, seeing it as a good step toward strengthening the ministry which he said is currently dealing with several issues,

“I expect him to continue the Health White Paper agenda, focus on the digitalisation of the Health Ministry services and improve the existing acts that are appropriate according to the current situation,” he was quoted saying by Utusan Malaysia.

“In fact, for a year Dr Zaliha diligently faced the burden of demand for more efficient health services, also contributed to introducing the Madani Medical Scheme, brought a white paper to Parliament and brought a Bill related to smoking control.”

Lukanisman, who is also the Sibuti MP, said he believes the reshuffle is prioritising the skill and experiences of the ministers required by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to focus on implementing government policies.

Dr Zaliha has today been moved to head the Federal Territory Ministry, but Lukanisman has kept his spot as deputy health minister.

Dzulkefly — a three-term Kuala Selangor MP — previously served as health minister for nearly two years in the short-lived Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration under Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Previously known for starting the ban on smoking in restaurants, he had also led the country’s initial Covid-19 response before the change of government.