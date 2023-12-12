KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers have begun arriving at Istana Negara for the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers and deputy ministers following the Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

The new appointees will be taking their oath of office, loyalty and secrecy before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Anwar, and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived at 2.40pm.

Also spotted were Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Datuk Seri Mohamad Khaled Nordin, Anthony Loke, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Fahmi Fadzil, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Among those who would be sworn in were Damansara Member of Parliament (MP) Gobind Singh Deo as Minister of Digital, Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (Minister of Plantation and Commodities), Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad (Minister of Health) and Senator Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan (Minister of Finance II). ― Bernama

