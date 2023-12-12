PUTRAJAYA, Dec 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad’s experience is essential to strengthen the Ministry of Health.

“MoH is burdened with many issues, (which are) partly inherited. So, we hope he can carry out his duties well,” Anwar told a press conference after announcing the new Cabinet line-up here today.

In the Cabinet reshuffle, Dzulkefly was named as the new health minister, replacing Dr Zaliha Mustafa, who was redesignated as minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories).

Dzulkefly, who is Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Strategy director held the health minister portfolio from May 21, 2018 to February 24, 2020.

On the appointment of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan as finance minister II, Anwar said he was the right person for the position.

“He has shown enough competence and ability and has managed the Employees Provident Fund in an impressive and satisfactory manner.

“...and I think I’ve built this general consensus that the MOF (Finance Ministry), other than being headed by me, must have a strong professional team to ensure that we are on the right track with a focus on the economy,” he said. — Bernama

