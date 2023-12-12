KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — With only 20 days remaining until 2024, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced the first Cabinet reshuffle, aimed at strengthening the unity government’s administration in line with current demands and situation.

The announcement, made during a press conference in Putrajaya, witnessed an increase in the number of Cabinet ministers and the introduction of new faces involving corporate and academic figures, as well as the return of five former ministers.

This Cabinet reshuffle also puts an end to the speculations surrounding the matter, which had been widely discussed by political observers, party members, and netizens across various social media platforms in the past few months.

Apart from portfolio changes, the Cabinet reshuffle also witnessed the restructuring of the Ministry of Communications and Digital into the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Digital. At the same time, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change was split into the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Sustainability.

Both deputy prime ministers, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, have also assumed additional responsibilities.

Ahmad Zahid, who continues helming the ministry of rural and regional development, is now responsible for overseeing the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), while Fadillah, who is entrusted to lead the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities, is also minister in charge of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs.

Four newcomers include corporate figure Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, who has been appointed as minister of finance II. He was sworn in as Senator this morning, along with academic Zulkifli Hasan, who was appointed deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

Meanwhile, the return of former ministers is expected to further enhance the Cabinet’s performance, including Gobind Singh Deo as digital minister; Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad (health minister); and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (plantation and commodities minister).

Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad has been appointed deputy minister of women, family and community development, while M. Kulasegaran as the deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms).

Several ministers also switched portfolios, namely Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who has been moved to the Foreign Ministry, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (Ministry of Defence) and Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir (Ministry of Higher Education).

Dr Zaliha Mustafa, previously minister of health, has been appointed minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories).

The Cabinet reshuffle also saw Minister of Human Resources V. Sivakumar, as well as two deputy ministers Ramkarpal Singh (Law and Institutional Reform) and Datuk Siti Aminah Aching (Plantation and Commodities), dropped.

With this, the number of ministers in the Cabinet expanded from 28 to 31, while deputy ministers increased to 29, taking the total number of unity government administrative members to 60, which remains lower than 70 in the previous administration.

The swearing-in ceremony of all new ministers and deputy ministers was held today at Istana Negara.

During the press conference, Anwar said the Cabinet reshuffle was necessary to address every change in terms of economic development and issues affecting the people, including the cost of living.

“I hope, Insya-Allah, if the performance is good and satisfactory, and there are no new pressures or issues such as digital matters, I don’t think there should be any changes so that we can continue with our plans for the next four years until the next general election,” he said. — Bernama