KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke today rejected suggestions that his party was the biggest benefactor of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet shake-up.

Advertisement

The Pakatan Harapan component won the most seats for the coalition at the 15th general election last year, but only four of its lawmakers were made ministers at the time. It now has five after Anwar decided to split the Communication and Digital Ministry into two separate portfolios in a reshuffle seen as a bid to reverse waning public support.

“It’s not true to say we are the biggest winner. In terms of net increase, it’s just one ministership,” Loke told a press conference held at the party’s headquarters here.

“Same goes to Umno. Umno also increased one [ministership] — Datuk Seri Johari Ghani,” the Seremban MP added.

Advertisement

Johari, a former finance minister, now heads the Plantation and Commodity Ministry.

Gobind Singh Deo, also a former minister, now overlooks his previous portfolio as digital minister. The other new face is Steven Sim, who was promoted to human resources minister. The Bukit Bendera MP was previously deputy finance minister.

Sim replaced Tronoh MP S Sivakumar, who accepted his replacement which Loke said reflected the DAP leader's magnanimity.

Advertisement

Other Cabinet members from the DAP are Hannah Yeoh who is sports and youth minister, and Nga Kor Ming who oversees housing and local government.

Loke, who retained his position as transport minister, said Anwar had likely considered the proportion of representation of each party in his coalition government when deciding on his Cabinet lineup.

"I think the prime minister has taken into account, in terms of the composition of the Cabinet, in terms of representation of each party which makes up the government," he said.

"So I think overall it's a fair adjustment."