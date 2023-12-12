KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The presence of new leadership in the unity government Cabinet will spur government efforts to provide the best services to the people and the country, in line with the Malaysia Madani concept, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He was also optimistic that the Cabinet would work as a team in helming their respective ministries to strengthen the economy and boost prosperity of all Malaysians.

“I would like to congratulate all new leaders who have been appointed and taken their oaths as Cabinet members in front of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today,” he posted on Facebook this afternoon.

“I’m convinced that the new leadership can provide the best services with integrity and dedication throughout their tenure,” he posted on Facebook this afternoon following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement of a Cabinet reshuffle today.

Advertisement

Anwar added four new faces in the reshuffle — Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan (Finance Minister II), Datuk Ramanan Ramakrishnan (Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister), Wong Kah Woh (Deputy Education Minister) and Zulkifli Hasan (Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs)).

Amir Hamzah and Zulkifli were appointed senators earlier in the day before their swearing-in as Cabinet members at 2.30pm, while Ramanan and Wong are currently Dewan Rakyat MPs, for Sungai Buloh and Taiping respectively.

The newcomers are joined by five former ministers, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Gobind Singh Deo, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad and M. Kulasegaran, in the new Cabinet lineup.

Advertisement

Johari is the new plantation and commodities minister, while Gobind and Dzulkefly are returning to ministries they helmed previously — the Health Ministry and the Digital Ministry respectively.

Meanwhile, Noraini has been appointed deputy women, family and community development minister, and Kulasegaran will serve as deputy minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform). — Bernama