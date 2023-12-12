KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Cabinet reshuffle in the unity government today is hoped to enhance government services, elevate service delivery, and introduce innovative approaches to tackle prevailing challenges.

A private sector employee, Noor Abdul Aziz, 35, from Ipoh, Perak, agrees that a slight change in administration is necessary to enable the government to focus more on tackling diverse challenges, particularly those related to the cost of living.

“It is hoped that those entrusted with this responsibility will fulfill their duties to the best of their abilities and attentively heed the concerns of the people,” he said.

Muhammad Adib Rahimi, a 23-year-old public servant from Kangar, Perlis, said the Cabinet reshuffle demonstrates the government’s commitment to transparent administration, aiming to fortify both the nation’s objectives and the people’s interests.

“With this reshuffle, the appointed ministers and deputy ministers will do their best to be retained in the administration lineup by the prime minister,” he said.

Universiti Malaya Youth Leaders Association founder, Lim San Shien, hopes that the Cabinet reshuffle will enhance public services to function more effectively and deliver excellent and best services for the welfare of the people.

A representative of the Thai community, Mek Kedi Ichan, 48, from Kota Baru, Kelantan, said that the Cabinet reshuffle demonstrates the maturity and credibility of the government in ensuring that all aspects of people’s lives are addressed as efficiently as possible.

“To tackle these challenges effectively, we need a strong and smart government that can address them without being influenced by religious, racial, ethnic, or political differences,” she commented.

Meanwhile, the general public also expressed excitement about the reappointment of some former ministers who have extensive experience in previous government administrations.

K. Devi, a 27-year-old health writer from Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu, is enthusiastic about the return of Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, the Kuala Selangor Member of Parliament and former minister of health. She recognises his outstanding performance, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have confidence in his proven track record, which speaks volumes about his capabilities for the position. Given my involvement in the health sector, my primary concern amid the reshuffle is the Ministry of Health. Considering the recent challenges our country’s health system has faced, I trust that Dzulkefly can implement more effective measures to address the pressing issues,” she said.

Private sector employee, Mohd Naufal Mohd Idris, 35, from Shah Alam, Selangor, sees the reappointment of former ministers and the appointment of corporate and academic figures as a means to strengthen the current government administration.

Today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the appointment of five ministers and deputy ministers, including four new faces, and the reappointment of five former ministers in the reshuffling of the unity government’s Cabinet.

The reshuffle saw an expansion in the Cabinet from 28 to 31 members, while Deputy Ministers rising from 27 to 29, bringing the total number of administration members in the unity government to 60. — Bernama