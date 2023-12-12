KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Ministers who retained their portfolios and other members of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration who were assigned new portfolios are determined to continue giving their best to serve the people.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying said the role given to her in today’s unity government Cabinet reshuffle was a new challenge.

Lim, previously deputy education minister, said she would do her best to shoulder this key responsibility and prioritise delivering the best service to the people.

“I would like to thank Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his trust in appointing me as deputy finance minister to help the country’s development efforts.

“I will do my best to fulfil this mandate based on the policies of the unity government, the vision of the prime minister and noble principles of integrity,” she said in a post on her official Facebook.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz congratulated those newly appointed and said he was excited to work with the new Cabinet line-up and committed to living up to the aspirations of Malaysia Madani.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for giving me the confidence and trust to continue helming the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti).

“Insya-Allah, I will continue giving my utmost commitment to ensure the Malaysian economy expands inclusively and remains competitive so that the benefits can be enjoyed by all strata of the Malaysian society,” he said in a post on X.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), in a post on X, congratulated Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad for his appointment as the new health minister.

“It is hoped that under his leadership, MOH will continue the drive for excellence in providing health service for the well-being of the people. Welcome to your role as the Health Minister,” the post said.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said he was glad to see Dzulkefly returning to the Health Ministry, which was previously led by Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

“I hope this new Cabinet (line-up) will do its best as required by the prime minister. I will perform to the best of my ability and the ministry’s officers will pool their energy to realise the ambition of the Madani government under the prime minister,” he added.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Mohd Na’im Mokhtar welcomed the appointment of Zulkifli Hassan as his deputy and hoped they would form a solid partnership.

Mohd Na’im said after one year as the religious affairs minister, he was looking forward to teaming up with Zulkifi to do their best to uphold Islamic teachings.

“... And I hope the presence of a deputy will make my task lighter and help me in working on the agenda of Al-Falah transformation,” he said when met after the official opening of Menara MAIWP here today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, in a post on X, congratulated M. Kulasegaran on his appointment as her deputy to replace Ramkarpal Singh.

“I would also like to record my appreciation to my friend Ramkarpal for his effort and dedication in working together to realise law and institutional reforms,” she said.

New Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir described his switch of portfolios as a new challenge, saying he was prepared to work together with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“For sure he (Fadillah) also has big responsibilities; I will have many matters to focus on in this new ministry, including planning,” he told reporters after visiting Rumah Pam Kampung Md Amin in Kampung Md Amin, Johor Baru.

Akmal Nasrullah, who was previously deputy local government development minister, said the Cabinet reshuffle could further enhance the performance of the Madani government.

V. Sivakumar, who was dropped as human resources minister, thanked all staff of the ministry for helping him.

In a post on X, he also congratulated former Deputy Finance Minister II Steven Sim Chee Keong for replacing him.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek regarded the trust given to her to continue helming the ministry as a heavy responsibility.

“This is a heavy mandate for the subsequent years and we have shown our commitment to ensuring that the education agenda continues to be upheld,” she told reporters after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Selangor Technical Skills Development Centre and the ministry in Shah Alam today.

Fadhlina said she and her deputy Lim Hui Ying had done their best to fulfil the agenda of strengthening education for students.

“I welcome Wong Kah Woh to the ministry as the new deputy and express my thanks to Lim for journeying with us the past year,” she said. — Bernama