KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Malaysia’s halal exports had reached RM44.17 billion as of October this year, according to Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong.

Last year, the export value of Malaysia’s halal sector jumped 64 per cent to RM59.46 billion compared to 2021 with products covering food and drink, ingredients and cosmetic products.

He said the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) through the Halal Development Corporation Bhd (HDC) and the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) always promotes local products to foreign countries including halal products from time to time through the provision of platforms and business campaigns through major events such as the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas).

The 19th edition of Mihas recorded sales of halal products reaching RM3 billion, which is 24 per cent higher than the target.

The world’s largest halal exhibition also successfully matched 469 local companies with 231 international buyers from 44 countries.

He added that the government through the Halal Industry Development Council is also committed to reducing bureaucracy in the process of obtaining Malaysian halal certification and will initiate synergy measures.

This synergy step will involve MITI and the main agencies of HDC, Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), Matrade, Sirim Bhd, Department of Standards Malaysia and the local government.

“This also aims to drive the development of the halal industry through the Halal Industry Master Plan 2030 (HIMP 2030) taking into account the active participation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) including Bumiputera and intensifying the commercialisation of research and development products as well as halal innovation,” said Liew during the question and answer session of the Dewan Negara sitting here today.

He was replying to Senator Datuk Mohd Hatta Md Ramli’s question about the government’s efforts to increase the export value of the country’s halal industry which amounted to RM59.46 billion in 2022 compared to the global level of around RM13.86 trillion.

Liew said HIMP’s second strategic thrust which opens up new market opportunities for halal products at the international level outlines three initiatives that can help improve the global market, namely, enhancing export cooperation with target countries; promoting the halal Malaysia brand; and strengthening strategic cooperation with multinational companies. — Bernama