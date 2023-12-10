KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has urged all Malaysians to give Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim a chance to prove himself.

In an exclusive interview with the Straits Times, the 17th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong said it was not possible for Anwar to make changes in one year.

"I don’t think you can change the country in one year. I think there are good ministers like (Transport Minister) Anthony Loke.

"I will support the government, but if I think they are doing something improper, I will tell them,” he was quoted saying by the Singapore English daily.

Sultan Ibrahim said that he did not foresee problems working with Anwar as he had shared a close relationship with the prime minister.

He was also reported saying that Anwar has called him sometimes to seek advice, even at midnight.

On Oct 27, the Istana Negara announced Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, with Perak's Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah as his deputy.

Sultan Ibrahim’s five-year reign as Malaysia’s King will start on January 31 next year, with Sultan Nazrin's term also starting on the same day.

Sultan Ibrahim replaces Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang who served as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He ascended the throne as the country's King for five years, starting from January 31, 2019.