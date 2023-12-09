KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The United Nations (UN) Security Council’s continued failure to objectively address the grave situation in Gaza is a great injustice and a total disregard for human lives in Gaza, said Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

“I deeply regret that the UNSC failed to adopt a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, supported by 102 countries, including Malaysia, because of a single veto,” he said in his tweet.

He made this statement in response to the action of the US on Friday when it vetoed the UN’s resolution that demanded an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, thus breaking the growing push for an immediate ceasefire led by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Arab countries.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on behalf of Malaysia, also expressed his regret over US actions, which, according to him, still defend the acts of killing children without restriction in Gaza.

“The whole world condemns and protests against (Israel’s actions), and I am still upset with and object to the attitude of the US that disregards human rights. I would like, on behalf of the Malaysian government, to strongly condemn and protest against the decision of the US to oppose the ceasefire (in Palestine) at the (UN) Security Council.

“Please, we must stop the killing of innocent civilians, babies, and women, and there is no reason, absolutely no basis for anyone to deny this (ceasefire) and to frustrate the process. Therefore, I am simply saddened by this outrageous decision,” he was reported as saying. — Bernama

