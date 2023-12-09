KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The Health Ministry (MOH) is offering free dental check-ups, including scaling and tooth fillings, in conjunction with the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium grounds here.

Dr Nor Azmina Ahmad Roslan, a dental officer at Seremban Health Clinic, said visitors would undergo specific procedures before receiving treatment at the mobile dental clinic provided.

“They need to register at the counter first and undergo a brief dental examination. For those requiring scaling or fillings, we will perform the necessary procedures.

“Our target is to provide check-ups for 100 individuals per day throughout this programme, and so far, 70 people have already registered,” she said in an interview with Bernama.

Besides the mobile dental clinic, the MOH is also organising a blood donation campaign and health screenings during the programme.

Meanwhile, Dr Nor Azmina advised the public against vigorously brushing their teeth with hard-bristled toothbrushes for cleaner teeth.

She explained that a common issue among adults is gum problems due to improper brushing techniques and excessive pressure while brushing.

“The correct way to brush teeth is to use a soft-bristled toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste, taking about two minutes each session. It’s important to use a mirror while brushing to ensure that all tooth surfaces are reached,” she said.

Despite the increased awareness of dental health, she noted that some still overlook dental care. Therefore, she advised the public to undergo dental check-ups every six months or at least once a year.

A visitor, Abdul Rahman Omar, 37, said he underwent a check-up at the mobile clinic to assess his current dental health status.

“The last time I had my teeth checked was early last year, and I took the opportunity available in this programme to have an updated examination, and the process was quick,” he said.

The three-day Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme runs from 9 am to 10 pm daily. It focuses on three components, namely the achievement showcase, the people’s touchpoint service, and the People’s Well-being Initiatives. — Bernama